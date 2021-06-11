Talonmore Non-alcoholic Spirit

Talonmore (@talonmoredrinks) is a non-alcoholic drinks brand which, has been designed to replicate the experience of drinking dark spirits, such as whisky. The product combines a load of natural ingredients with super-foods including, ginger, prickly pear, hawthorne berry and assam tea.

The logo itself was inspired by the name Talonmore which, derives from the power and strength of an eagle and its touch point with the lands natural ingredients. The bold line style of the logo helped to identify the illustrative style that we would carry forward through the label.

From the beginning, the idea was to capture the story of the Roman heritage of his hometown in Edinburgh, as well as illustrate the city’s historic landmarks and Scotland as a whole. We also wanted to develop a label which is thematic in style and can be implemented across future releases.