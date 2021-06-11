Zarya Kiqo

Reaching Out

Reaching Out
A digital line art illustration of a sleeping man reaching out towards an empty side of a bed and found empty sheets and folded blanket. His lover had already woken up. A commission. You can also find me here. You can watch the drawing process here.

