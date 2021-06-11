Ashley Carter

Daily UI Day 35 - Blog

I got my start as a layout and editorial designer and it's something I'd be very much interested in grativating back towards.

Here we have a simple blog style layout that I originally created in CSS. Alas, this project never really saw the light of day. C'est la vie.

