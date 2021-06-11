Zubin Jhaveri

'Fusion' Paper Sculpture

Titled 'Fusion' the artwork portrays the fusion of the electric current with an object. The current passes through the outer structure slowly seeping to the inner core.

Number of Layers: 21
Artwork size: 12" x 12" x 0.3" (30cm x 30cm x 1cm)

This artwork is part of the 'Crystal Bloom' paper sculpture series. You can check out the entire series here, https://www.scaleddimensions.com/Portfolio/Crystal-Bloom-Paper-Art

