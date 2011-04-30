Joshua Ogle

Refresh Redux

Refresh Redux mobile refreshokc
Upcoming redesign for RefreshOKC. We have had some talks on mobile web and app design/dev and are a bunch of tech geeks anyway, so I started "mobile first" on this one.

Posted on Apr 30, 2011
