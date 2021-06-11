Rachid Eljid

Hillhomes logo design!

A logo design for Hillhomes, a residential and commercial real estate company.
As presented here the palette is simple and unique for the brand and the mark is
looking Sharp in black and white.

More to come on this project, Stay tuned.

Independent logo and brand identity designer.
