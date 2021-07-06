Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Thematic Product Explainer Animation

Thematic is a tool that searches for specific meanings within your text, automatically extracting meaningful information which you can then use for yourself. Companies can analyse what customers think about their products, making Thematic an important aid to the growing trend of big data utilisation.

https://getthematic.com

