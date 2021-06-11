Zubin Jhaveri

'Thunderstorm' Paper Sculpture

'Thunderstorm' Paper Sculpture lasercut handcut paper cutting snow crystal layered art paper sculpture illustration
Titled 'Thunderstorm' the artwork captures lighting in all its glory. The thunderbolts branching into smaller ones as it spreads while illuminating the sky for a split second in shades of violet, pink, purple, cyan, yellow.

Number of Layers: 25
Artwork size: 12" x 12" x 0.3" (30cm x 30cm x 1cm)

This artwork is part of the 'Crystal Bloom' paper sculpture series. You can check out the entire series here, https://www.scaleddimensions.com/Portfolio/Crystal-Bloom-Paper-Art

