'Thunderstorm' Paper Sculpture

Titled 'Thunderstorm' the artwork captures lighting in all its glory. The thunderbolts branching into smaller ones as it spreads while illuminating the sky for a split second in shades of violet, pink, purple, cyan, yellow.

Number of Layers: 25

Artwork size: 12" x 12" x 0.3" (30cm x 30cm x 1cm)

This artwork is part of the 'Crystal Bloom' paper sculpture series. You can check out the entire series here, https://www.scaleddimensions.com/Portfolio/Crystal-Bloom-Paper-Art