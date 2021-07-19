Thematic Promo Animation

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Thematic is an all-in-one analytical tool that transforms unstructured text (text that doesn't have any meaning) into actionable insights. It enables you to discover customer mood, location, purchase history, overall satisfaction and conversion rate through an intuitive analysis of structural elements. It easily delivers actionable insight via visualization, which helps you make informed decisions. This video explains the concept of data being gathered and processed. As more consumers rely on mobile devices to access the internet, data is becoming an even more valuable commodity. Thematic enables you to build mobile-friendly websites by mining user behaviour for insight.
https://getthematic.com