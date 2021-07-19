Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Thematic Promo Animation

Thematic is an all-in-one analytical tool that transforms unstructured text (text that doesn't have any meaning) into actionable insights. It enables you to discover customer mood, location, purchase history, overall satisfaction and conversion rate through an intuitive analysis of structural elements. It easily delivers actionable insight via visualization, which helps you make informed decisions. This video explains the concept of data being gathered and processed. As more consumers rely on mobile devices to access the internet, data is becoming an even more valuable commodity. Thematic enables you to build mobile-friendly websites by mining user behaviour for insight.

https://getthematic.com

Posted on Jul 19, 2021
