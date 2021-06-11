Daily UI - 010 Social Share

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi everyone!
Daily UI challenge (10/100 days).
Social share design. I used prototyping in Figma to make this GIF and Chrome extension for screen recording. It was something new for me.
Press "L" if you like it. <3
My webpage: https://www.wondertech.site/
My behance: https://www.behance.net/korenskayaaada
Available for crafting your ideas!