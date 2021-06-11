'Hibiscus' Paper Sculpture

Titled 'Hibiscus' the artwork captures the characteristics of the beautiful flower within the crystal. The bright red petals, the yellow pollen, the tiny buds tucked between the green leaves, each frozen in the snow crystal's heart.

Number of Layers: 18

Artwork size: 12" x 12" x 0.3" (30cm x 30cm x 1cm)

This artwork is part of the 'Crystal Bloom' paper sculpture series. You can check out the entire series here, https://www.scaleddimensions.com/Portfolio/Crystal-Bloom-Paper-Art