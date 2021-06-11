Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Zubin Jhaveri

'Hibiscus' Paper Sculpture

'Hibiscus' Paper Sculpture crystal geometry layered art papercut illustration paper sculpture snowflake
Titled 'Hibiscus' the artwork captures the characteristics of the beautiful flower within the crystal. The bright red petals, the yellow pollen, the tiny buds tucked between the green leaves, each frozen in the snow crystal's heart.

Number of Layers: 18
Artwork size: 12" x 12" x 0.3" (30cm x 30cm x 1cm)

This artwork is part of the 'Crystal Bloom' paper sculpture series. You can check out the entire series here, https://www.scaleddimensions.com/Portfolio/Crystal-Bloom-Paper-Art

