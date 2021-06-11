The Art of Keeper Of The Fallen

Trending designs to inspire you
A portfolio showcase of the artwork, character illustrations, map design and more for the new book "Keeper Of The Fallen" by Alyssa Lauseng. Check out my Behance portfolio project here: https://www.behance.net/Jarrodjvandenberg