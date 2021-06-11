'Macaw' Paper Sculpture

Titled 'Macaw' the paper art captures the beauty of the Scarlet Macaw in flight. The shape of the wingspread, the long tail reflects in the snow crystal's structure.

Number of Layers: 25

Artwork size: 12" x 12" x 0.3" (30cm x 30cm x 1cm)

This artwork is part of the 'Crystal Bloom' paper sculpture series. You can check out the entire series here, https://www.scaleddimensions.com/crystal-bloom-paper-art