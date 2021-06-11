Trending designs to inspire you
Created a visual world for ING All-Star Istanbul 2020 with Result Sports
ING AllStar 2020 game of the Turkish Basketball Federation.
Visit desginrebound.com and see much more detail.
Project activities included:
– Creation of visual world for the ING AllStar event.
– Creation of Corporate Identity of ING AllStar.
– Design of in-door center cube screen content.
– Design of social media content catalogue.
– Preparation of marketing visuals for the event.