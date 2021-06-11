Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
soundarraj

Lactocard - Daily milk usage at your palm

soundarraj
soundarraj
Lactocard - Daily milk usage at your palm
Hi folks,

Exploring daily usage of milk in our homes and noting it down in a new digital way.

What do you think?
Comments are always welcomed

Have a great project?
Contact me @soundarraj.chidambaram@gmail.com

Follow me if you like my designs :)
https://www.behance.net/soundar

Posted on Jun 11, 2021
soundarraj
soundarraj

