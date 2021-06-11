Landing Page Web BePolyglot

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi friends!
This is my first design that uploaded here. BePolyglot is a website to learn and practice languages with tutors and native speakers around the world.
Email: dikihamdani.id@gmail.com
Hope you like it. Thank you for your attentions.