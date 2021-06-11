Diki Hamdani

Landing Page Web BePolyglot

Hi friends!
This is my first design that uploaded here. BePolyglot is a website to learn and practice languages with tutors and native speakers around the world.

Email: dikihamdani.id@gmail.com

Hope you like it. Thank you for your attentions.

Posted on Jun 11, 2021
