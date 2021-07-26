VEED.IO | Screen Recorder with Sticky Note + Rainbow Pen

Aryana Shakibaei

Hey Dribbble,

Let me introduce you to our newest product at VEED.IO - The Screen Recorder!

Have you ever recorded your screen and wished to have some sort of Sticky Note on the screen so you can type out or draw something there for your audience? Well, yeah! VEED.IO does that!
Also, you can enjoy drawing with our Rainbow Pen! 🌈

Check out yourself.

Stay tuned for more...

Cheers,
Aryana

