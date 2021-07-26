VEED.IO | Screen Recorder with Sticky Note + Rainbow Pen

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey Dribbble,
Let me introduce you to our newest product at VEED.IO - The Screen Recorder!
Have you ever recorded your screen and wished to have some sort of Sticky Note on the screen so you can type out or draw something there for your audience? Well, yeah! VEED.IO does that!
Also, you can enjoy drawing with our Rainbow Pen! 🌈
Check out yourself.
Stay tuned for more...
Cheers,
Aryana
Learn More About VEED:
Website | Instagram | Twitter | E-Mail