ACE modules are basically "reality hacks" that use Tether energy to do all sort of things like teleport, rewind time, etc. In this illustration we can see a poor Quell cosmonaut get cornered by Xenos and using an ACE Module as his last resource

Posted on Jun 11, 2021
