Laundry Service App Design

Hi everyone!
This is my new design concept for a Laundry Service App.
People can onboard easily using their mobile number, where they are greeted by a personalised homepage with plenty of service options to choose from depending on the type of Laundry they want to do.
Please do share your feedback.
— — — — — — — — — —
Want to collaborate?
Email : ziaul.islam14@gmail.com
More at
https://www.behance.net/ziaulislam