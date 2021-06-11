Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Laundry Service App Design

Hi everyone!
This is my new design concept for a Laundry Service App.
People can onboard easily using their mobile number, where they are greeted by a personalised homepage with plenty of service options to choose from depending on the type of Laundry they want to do.
Please do share your feedback.

Want to collaborate?
Email : ziaul.islam14@gmail.com
https://www.behance.net/ziaulislam

Jun 11, 2021
