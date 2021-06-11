Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Maria Borysova

Healthcare Mobile Application

Healthcare Mobile Application
Hi Friends!

I am starting to share what I've done for amazing startup ThyForLife, helping those which thyroid issues live healthier. This app was designed to help thyroid patients at every step of your health journey through tracking, reports and more.

You can upload this app for Android (iOS coming soon) by searching for ThyForLife.

Looking forward to your feedback and stay healthy!
Mary

Posted on Jun 11, 2021
