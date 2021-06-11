Santai Tea House - Logo concept #2

Trending designs to inspire you
A second idea that we presented to Santai, a sustainable tea production company based in Malaysia.
This idea is based on a combination letter S, combined with leaf and tea fields.
Stay tuned for more! Really appreciate all of your feedback :)