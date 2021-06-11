Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Insigniada - Branding Agency

Santai Tea House - Logo concept #2

Santai Tea House - Logo concept #2 monogram logo letter logo monogram tea packaging tea branding tea brand tea design letters brand identity letter logo design modern abstract logo
A second idea that we presented to Santai, a sustainable tea production company based in Malaysia.

This idea is based on a combination letter S, combined with leaf and tea fields.

Stay tuned for more! Really appreciate all of your feedback :)

- We believe in the impact of branding.
