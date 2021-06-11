Trending designs to inspire you
The Dorvo matriarchs are warriors of great renown and power capable of destroying entire battleships and with access to the most advanced technologies of their race. here we can see how a ship of ADAR supremacists is boarded "delicately" by a Dorvo Matriarch