VEED.IO | Screen Recorder safari plugin chrome extension extension chrome editor edit video edit video slick modern clean simple camera webcam loom screen recorder recorder record screen
  1. VEED.IO Chrome Extension - Count Down (Aryana Shakibaei).jpg
  2. VEED.IO Chrome Extension - Recorder (Aryana Shakibaei)-.png
  3. VEED.IO Chrome Extension - Settings (Aryana Shakibaei)-.png
  4. VEED.IO Chrome Extension - Pin (Aryana Shakibaei)-.png

Hey Dribbble,

Let me introduce you to our newest product at VEED.IO - The Screen Recorder!

Use our free online screen recorder app with your webcam and microphone to create high quality screen recordings.

Check out our Chrome Extension here.

Stay tuned for more...

Cheers,
Aryana

Learn More About VEED:
Website | Instagram | Twitter | E-Mail

Trying to make this world a bit pretty ⤵
