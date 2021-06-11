Witek Iglewski

Retreat Cabin Logo

Witek Iglewski
Witek Iglewski
  • Save
Retreat Cabin Logo freehand typography lettering script badge vacation trees water sea house barn tree nature wander travel cabin design branding logo
Retreat Cabin Logo freehand typography lettering script badge vacation trees water sea house barn tree nature wander travel cabin design branding logo
Download color palette
  1. Web 1920 – 1.jpg
  2. Web 1920 – 2.jpg

A few logo designs made for Morska Zieleń - a retreat cabin in the style of modern barn house. The cabin is close to nature, water and there is an intimate and mindful energy surrounding it.

Hope you like it :)

Witek Iglewski
Witek Iglewski
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Witek Iglewski

View profile
    • Like