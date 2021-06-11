Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Artemiy Lebedev

Cava, 027

Cava, 027 nft abstract art artist modeler redshift render renderer 3d art motion graphics motion 3d illustration ux uidesign uiux webdesign figma ui design
Cava (027)
🔈 Sound_ON⠀
👉 Swipe to view posters

I continue the series of my arts. Liquids and water. ✨

More my motion design artworks your can see at my
Instagram | Foundation | TryShowTime

Lead UX/UI designer Jury Member on AWWWARDS
