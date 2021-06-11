Illustration - Stay Calm & Cozy

Trending designs to inspire you
At Outcrowd we use illustrations in our designs not by chance.
Illustrations are an amazing way of a story narrative and they bring the emotional connection with people. Of course, it makes everything a little bit magical.
What are your feelings by looking at this illustration?
By the way, we have a great article about what opportunities illustrations bring to the design.
Have a great Friday!
