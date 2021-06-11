'Supernova' Paper Sculpture

Titled 'Supernova' the artwork is a symbolic portrayal of the massive explosion of a dying star. The eruption emitting massive amounts of light and matter captured inside a snow crystals geometry.

Number of Layers: 21

Artwork size: 12" x 12" x 0.3" (30cm x 30cm x 1cm)

This artwork is part of the 'Crystal Bloom' paper sculpture series. You can check out the entire series here, https://www.scaleddimensions.com/crystal-bloom-paper-art