Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Muhamad Ragil Ramadhan

E-Commerce Mobile App

Muhamad Ragil Ramadhan
Muhamad Ragil Ramadhan
  • Save
E-Commerce Mobile App app design ux ui
Download color palette

Hi guys....

This is my first shot design.
I made a UI Design Mobile App creation
This concept inspirated by The Duke's Emporium from Resident Evil Village
I hope you like it guys....

Follow me:
https://www.instagram.com/girutendo

Contact me:
ragilranger13@outlook.com

Any feedback is welcomed
Thank you

View all tags
Posted on Jun 11, 2021
Muhamad Ragil Ramadhan
Muhamad Ragil Ramadhan

More by Muhamad Ragil Ramadhan

View profile
    • Like