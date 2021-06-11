Rosie

Newzip Brandguide

Newzip Brandguide brandguide airbnb experts local branding vector logo illustration identity design website ux brand ui
Download color palette
Hey,

A few more shares of Newzip, this time a few pages from our brandguide. Enjoy :)

Newzip is the best place to talk to locals, get expert advice and "find your comfort zone". They're still very much evolving and learning but it's one to keep an eye on.

Working closely with Jayme @Newzip I pulled together a super team to deliver a pretty lush lookin' brand built on carefully considered brand strategy.

Extended thanks to the team:
@damian — logo
@liam — strategy and copywriting
@adrien— animation

Brand & Communication Designer
