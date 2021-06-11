Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Kinetix - 3D viewer

Yoann Baunach for Clint Agency
Kinetix - 3D viewer design neuemorphism product sass animation tool dashboard minimal clean interface
Kinetix is a new 3D animation tool for all the creative minds. The AI assisted tool speed up the animation process and enables 3D professionals to focus on their work. We helped their team to shape their product and define their brand.

The 3D viewer aims at making 3D character animation simple while enabling creators to customize their work down to the smallest details.

Product owning : Théophile Bélivier
Design : Lucas Boilly , Yoann Baunach &  Antoine Bosque
Brand strategy : Bertrand Bénichou Theisen

Posted on Jun 11, 2021
We craft digital products and services
