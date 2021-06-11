Kinetix - 3D viewer

Kinetix is a new 3D animation tool for all the creative minds. The AI assisted tool speed up the animation process and enables 3D professionals to focus on their work. We helped their team to shape their product and define their brand.

The 3D viewer aims at making 3D character animation simple while enabling creators to customize their work down to the smallest details.

Product owning : Théophile Bélivier

Design : Lucas Boilly , Yoann Baunach & Antoine Bosque

Brand strategy : Bertrand Bénichou Theisen