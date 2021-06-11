Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
'Aurora' Paper Sculpture

'Aurora' Paper Sculpture layered art paper craft paper cut art crystal snowflake abstract geometry paper sculpture illustration
Titled 'Aurora' the paper art portrays the mystic beauty of the northern lights. The glow of the green and blue lights of the night skies captured inside a snowflake.

Number of Layers: 16
Artwork size: 6" x 6" x 0.25" (15cm x 15cm x 0.5cm)

This artwork is part of the 'Crystal Bloom' paper sculpture series. You can check out the entire series here, https://www.scaleddimensions.com/crystal-bloom-paper-art

