Design Distrikt

Chamara business card design

Design Distrikt
Design Distrikt
  • Save
Chamara business card design branding simple branding mockup business card design minimal brand identity brand design visual identity
Download color palette

Logo design for Chamara, an architectural and interior design studio based in Bangalore, India
.
Let us know what do you think in the comments?⁣
.⁣
Looking for a new Logo or Visual Identity? Get in touch with us via Instagram or Email for more inquiry.⁣

Design Distrikt
Design Distrikt

More by Design Distrikt

View profile
    • Like