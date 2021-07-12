Aryana Shakibaei

VEED.IO | Screen Recorder

Aryana Shakibaei
Aryana Shakibaei
Hire Me
  • Save
VEED.IO | Screen Recorder slick modern clean simple video editor edit video edit camera webcam recording chrome extension loom extension plugin chrome presentation meeting screen recorder screen recorder
Download color palette

Hey Dribbble,

Today, I'm going to introduce you, our newest product at VEED.IO - The Screen Recorder!

Use our free online screen recorder app with your webcam and microphone to create high quality screen recordings with video and audio. Easy to use, 1-click screen recording.

Check out our Chrome Extension here.

Stay tuned for more...

Cheers,
Aryana

Learn More About VEED:
Website | Instagram | Twitter | E-Mail

Aryana Shakibaei
Aryana Shakibaei
Trying to make this world a bit pretty ⤵
Hire Me

More by Aryana Shakibaei

View profile
    • Like