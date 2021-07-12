VEED.IO | Screen Recorder

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hey Dribbble,
Today, I'm going to introduce you, our newest product at VEED.IO - The Screen Recorder!
Use our free online screen recorder app with your webcam and microphone to create high quality screen recordings with video and audio. Easy to use, 1-click screen recording.
Check out our Chrome Extension here.
Stay tuned for more...
Cheers,
Aryana
Learn More About VEED:
Website | Instagram | Twitter | E-Mail
