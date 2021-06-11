'Firefly' Paper Sculpture

Trending designs to inspire you
Titled 'Firefly' the artwork captures the essence of the mesmerizing firefly. Even in pitch darkness it's pure captivating glow illuminates from within.
Number of Layers: 16
Artwork size: 6" x 6" x 0.25" (15cm x 15cm x 0.5cm)
This artwork is part of the 'Crystal Bloom' paper sculpture series. You can check out the entire series here, https://www.scaleddimensions.com/crystal-bloom-paper-art