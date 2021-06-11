'Firefly' Paper Sculpture

Titled 'Firefly' the artwork captures the essence of the mesmerizing firefly. Even in pitch darkness it's pure captivating glow illuminates from within.

Number of Layers: 16

Artwork size: 6" x 6" x 0.25" (15cm x 15cm x 0.5cm)

This artwork is part of the 'Crystal Bloom' paper sculpture series. You can check out the entire series here, https://www.scaleddimensions.com/crystal-bloom-paper-art