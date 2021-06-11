Sharing Altogether with Sharing Platter

dailyui day 10, social share. at first the concept was a take off plane, having the user slide the plane away vertically like gundam takeoffs. the inspiration was leaflet propaganda, but i don't really like the sound of its name, so i restarted all over.

the idea is still similar, but instead of sharing just a link or text from one source at a time, you can collect it from the respective apps and serve it altogether. yes we may have clipboard, but i think it only works for text? i haven't fully used it lol.