Kirana PM

Sharing Altogether with Sharing Platter

Kirana PM
Kirana PM
  • Save
Sharing Altogether with Sharing Platter app vector 3d ui dailyui design
Download color palette

dailyui day 10, social share. at first the concept was a take off plane, having the user slide the plane away vertically like gundam takeoffs. the inspiration was leaflet propaganda, but i don't really like the sound of its name, so i restarted all over.

the idea is still similar, but instead of sharing just a link or text from one source at a time, you can collect it from the respective apps and serve it altogether. yes we may have clipboard, but i think it only works for text? i haven't fully used it lol.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 11, 2021
Kirana PM
Kirana PM

More by Kirana PM

View profile
    • Like