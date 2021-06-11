Steeped development app icons

Created app icons for the early access and the internal app versions of Steeped. The early access icon is based on the apple icon grid and influenced by the old testflight icon. The internal icon is inspired by a construction site which reflects the less finished state of the app.

About Steeped:

Last year I had the opportunity to co-found Steeped, an upcoming app for tea enthusiasts to buy, rate and explore their favorite tea.

If you want to get early access, sign up on https://steeped.app!