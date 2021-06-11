Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Tatiana Kondratenko
Axicube

Internet Banking | Desktop version for Smart Bank

Tatiana Kondratenko
Axicube
Tatiana Kondratenko for Axicube
Hire Us
  • Save
Internet Banking | Desktop version for Smart Bank inspiration interface bank account payments transfer online banking bank dashboard
Internet Banking | Desktop version for Smart Bank inspiration interface bank account payments transfer online banking bank dashboard
Internet Banking | Desktop version for Smart Bank inspiration interface bank account payments transfer online banking bank dashboard
Download color palette
  1. banking presentation 1.png
  2. banking presentation 2.png
  3. banking presentation 3.png

Hi Dribbblers!

We present our new concept of how online banking should look and feel in today's dynamic rhythm: intuitive, easy, and featured. All banking capabilities are gathered online: your accounts, transfers, statistic, settings, and services. We also offer the concept of quick transfers in the pop-up, which speeds up user interaction with the site. Are you satisfied with your online banking? Let's make our wildest ideas come true!

Like it? Don't forget to follow Axicube! ➡️

You can also find us here:
Instagram | Behance | Linkedin | Facebook

May the Force of UI/UX be with you!

Axicube
Axicube
Hire Us

More by Axicube

View profile
    • Like