Internet Banking | Desktop version for Smart Bank

Hi Dribbblers!
We present our new concept of how online banking should look and feel in today's dynamic rhythm: intuitive, easy, and featured. All banking capabilities are gathered online: your accounts, transfers, statistic, settings, and services. We also offer the concept of quick transfers in the pop-up, which speeds up user interaction with the site. Are you satisfied with your online banking? Let's make our wildest ideas come true!
May the Force of UI/UX be with you!