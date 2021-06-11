Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Hasnur Alam Ujjol 🏅

Poly video calling app

Hasnur Alam Ujjol 🏅
Hasnur Alam Ujjol 🏅
  • Save
Poly video calling app ui interface landing page ui ux web web video calling mobile app graphic design
Download color palette

Video Calling And Chat UI Concept

The initial concept to our new app Video Calling And Chat UI Concept. Hope you guys will like it.
Would be great to hear your feedback and suggestions on this new design.
Press "L" to like ❤️and give your valuable feedback. Don't forget to Follow me.

Thanks for your time and have a good day!

Available for new projects! Let's have a talk:
hasnurujjol99@gmail.com

Hasnur Alam Ujjol 🏅
Hasnur Alam Ujjol 🏅

More by Hasnur Alam Ujjol 🏅

View profile
    • Like