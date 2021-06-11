Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Prismetric

Football Event App UIUX

Prismetric
Prismetric
  • Save
Football Event App UIUX app uiux mobile app design sports event app football app football event app sports app design mobile app uiuxdesign app design
Download color palette

Hello! Folks,

Are you a football fan? We would like to share an app concept which helps users to create a profile, track, and personally manage all the football tournament matches with the results and scores ⚽️

Via the app, users can create a player profile, add participants, organize and manage team tournaments and leagues.

The aforementioned offline football event app offers various features and information about the top scorer's team, live chat facility, number of goals scored, and scorer name, etc.

Like it? Let us know your views in the comment section!

Have an idea about a mobile app? We’re available for new projects!

Get in touch with us at biz@prismetric.com or https://www.prismetric.com/request-quote/

And, don't forget to like and follow us 🙂

Prismetric
Prismetric

More by Prismetric

View profile
    • Like