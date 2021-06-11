Football Event App UIUX

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello! Folks,
Are you a football fan? We would like to share an app concept which helps users to create a profile, track, and personally manage all the football tournament matches with the results and scores ⚽️
Via the app, users can create a player profile, add participants, organize and manage team tournaments and leagues.
The aforementioned offline football event app offers various features and information about the top scorer's team, live chat facility, number of goals scored, and scorer name, etc.
Like it? Let us know your views in the comment section!
