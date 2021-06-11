Kinetic Typography Opener - After Effects Template

Trending designs to inspire you
Buy Now : https://videohive.net/item/kinetic-typography-stomp/31430356
Kinetic Typography Opener is a professionally designed After Effects template for any your purposes (marketing, promotion, advertising, etc.). This item will allow you to create a spectacular promo video, intro, opener, trailer for your products, channel, blog, website, brand, event, instagram, facebook, twitch, etc.
Project Features:
- Included 2 resolution: 4K(3840×2160), Full HD(1920×1080)
- No Plugins Required
- Easy to customize
- Video Tutorial Included
- 18 Text Placeholders
- 4 Media Placeholders
- 1 Logo Placeholder
- After Effects CC 2014 or higher
* Music and videos are not included