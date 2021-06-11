Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Nick Chukreev

Wi-Fi heatmap - mobile application

Wi-Fi heatmap - mobile application signal internet wifi application app mob mobile ui ux
Creating a wifi coverage map is one of the main and most interesting functions of the app. Checking the signal level in different places. Within doors and outdoor.

Real app on Google Play | Full case on reev.pro

Posted on Jun 11, 2021
