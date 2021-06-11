ADA Bundle Review & OTO

ADA BUNDLE REVIEW – ALL-IN-ONE’ SOFTWARE IMPROVES YOUR WEBSITES & CLIENT’S WEBSITES ACCESIBILITY IN MINUTES FOR ADA & WCAG COMPLIANCE

WHAT IS ADA BUNDLE SOFTWARE?

ADA Bundle is the first ‘all-in-one’ SaaS platform that helps website owners improve their website accessibility in minutes and become fully ADA Compliant in ONLY three steps…

Is Your Website ADA Compliant? The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requires businesses to make accommodations for people with disabilities. Web content should be accessible to the blind, deaf, and those who must navigate by voice, screen readers or other assistive technologies.

You need ADA Bundle is 3 solid reasons:

You avoid lawsuits (Over 10k websites have been sued this year alone for not being ADA compliant… and this figure will skyrocket in 2021)

Rank higher on search engines. (Google loves accessible websites)

You have the opportunity to tap into a brand new market.

ADA BUNDLE REVIEW – FULL FEATURE LIST

As a matter of fact, ADA Bundle comes with 50+ web accessibility and ADA compliance features that helps you render your websites and web contents ADA Compliant. This is absolutely second to none in the marketplace and the simplicity is record breaking. View full feature list below;

READABLE EXPERIENCE FEATURES

Content scaling

Readability font

Dyslexia Friendly

Highlight titles

Highlight links

Text magnifier

Font sizing

Line weight

Letter spacing

Text alignment

ACCESSIBILITY MODE FEATURES

Epilepsy safe mode

Cognitive Disability Mode

ADHD Friendly Mode

Blindness Mode

Visually Impaired Mode

VISUAL PLEASING EXPERIENCE FEATURES

Dark contrast

Light contrast

Monochrome

High saturation

High contrast

Low saturation

Text colour

Title colour

Background colour

EASY ORIENTATION EXPERIENCE FEATURES

Mute sounds

Hide images

Virtual keyboards

Stop animations

Highlight hover

Highlight focus

Big black cursor

Big white cursor

Reading guide

Keyboard navigation

Reading mask

Text to speech

CLIENT ACQUISITION FEATURES

Accessibility Report Analysis

Accessibility Report Generation – PDF

Business Search

AND MANY MORE….

Widget customization option ⇒ Colour, size, & animation

Widget placement customization

Drag AND Drop Accessibility Widget effect

Widget sound effect

Widget entrance animation

Use a custom trigger/button for your compliance widget

Create an accessibility policy statement, option to create in-app or use external link

