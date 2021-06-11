Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
ADA BUNDLE REVIEW – ALL-IN-ONE’ SOFTWARE IMPROVES YOUR WEBSITES & CLIENT’S WEBSITES ACCESIBILITY IN MINUTES FOR ADA & WCAG COMPLIANCE
ADA Bundle Review & Bonuses: http://review-oto.com/ada-bundle-review-oto/
Top of the day guys!
Have you heard about ADA Bundle? If you’ve not then you are missing out. But The only way you’ll not miss out is by reading this post down to the end because I will reveal what it is and how your client and other businesses can benefit from it.
It’s trending all over the internet and based on that I decided to create an in-depth review. I had the rare opportunity to test this bad boy.
The aim of this review article is simple and straightforward: To either validate or discredit the buzz this “bad boy” is getting all over the internet.
So I want you to stick around for a minute or two, I promise you’ll be getting a professional insight into this software . . . This will give enough information needed to make an informed purchase decision.
First, I’ll do a detailed overview of the offer and all that it comes with plus the problem it solves, then I’ll give a highlight of all it’s features and tools.
Afterward, we’ll check out the true cost of the offer, the upsells (and if they complement the front end offer or not), then we’ll see who should take advantage of this offer.
Then the pros, the cons and finally an overall verdict.
I believe this review article will help you make an informed purchase decision and get the best deal for your money, so hang on!
Let’s get started . . .
Before we dive in, I just want to give kudos to the creator of ADA Bundle software!
Now, I really DON’T do this with reviews since it’s supposed to be completely unbiased but I’ll make this a one-off exception . . .
WHY?
Four reasons!
ADA Bundle solves a pressing and common problem every website owner is faced with.
The platform works seamlessly and it’s super easy to use
It creates an EASY TO ACTIVATE income opportunity for all its users, and finally
Tap into a massive brand new market
So, on this note, we dive in.
WHAT IS ADA BUNDLE SOFTWARE?
ADA Bundle is the first ‘all-in-one’ SaaS platform that helps website owners improve their website accessibility in minutes and become fully ADA Compliant in ONLY three steps…
Is Your Website ADA Compliant? The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requires businesses to make accommodations for people with disabilities. Web content should be accessible to the blind, deaf, and those who must navigate by voice, screen readers or other assistive technologies.
You need ADA Bundle is 3 solid reasons:
You avoid lawsuits (Over 10k websites have been sued this year alone for not being ADA compliant… and this figure will skyrocket in 2021)
Rank higher on search engines. (Google loves accessible websites)
You have the opportunity to tap into a brand new market.
ADA BUNDLE REVIEW – FULL FEATURE LIST
As a matter of fact, ADA Bundle comes with 50+ web accessibility and ADA compliance features that helps you render your websites and web contents ADA Compliant. This is absolutely second to none in the marketplace and the simplicity is record breaking. View full feature list below;
READABLE EXPERIENCE FEATURES
Content scaling
Readability font
Dyslexia Friendly
Highlight titles
Highlight links
Text magnifier
Font sizing
Line weight
Letter spacing
Text alignment
ACCESSIBILITY MODE FEATURES
Epilepsy safe mode
Cognitive Disability Mode
ADHD Friendly Mode
Blindness Mode
Visually Impaired Mode
VISUAL PLEASING EXPERIENCE FEATURES
Dark contrast
Light contrast
Monochrome
High saturation
High contrast
Low saturation
Text colour
Title colour
Background colour
EASY ORIENTATION EXPERIENCE FEATURES
Mute sounds
Hide images
Virtual keyboards
Stop animations
Highlight hover
Highlight focus
Big black cursor
Big white cursor
Reading guide
Keyboard navigation
Reading mask
Text to speech
CLIENT ACQUISITION FEATURES
Accessibility Report Analysis
Accessibility Report Generation – PDF
Business Search
AND MANY MORE….
Widget customization option ⇒ Colour, size, & animation
Widget placement customization
Drag AND Drop Accessibility Widget effect
Widget sound effect
Widget entrance animation
Use a custom trigger/button for your compliance widget
Create an accessibility policy statement, option to create in-app or use external link
http://review-oto.com