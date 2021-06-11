Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Isha Sharma

Beauty Behind The Madness - The Weeknd

Isha Sharma
Isha Sharma
  • Save
Beauty Behind The Madness - The Weeknd rb branding poster music the weeknd adobexd vector typography graphic design illustration design
Download color palette

// my tribute to the man and his dope music

Check out my latest release, a The Weeknd poster for all his enthusiasts out there!

Would love to receive any kind of feedback on the poster!

Press “L” to appreciate it, share your feedback below - it means a lot. :)

Follow me for more updates!

Personal Website || Instagram || LinkedIn || Medium

Isha Sharma
Isha Sharma

More by Isha Sharma

View profile
    • Like