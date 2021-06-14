Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Boyko

Back to school 3d bundle

Boyko
Boyko
Hire Me
  • Save
Back to school 3d bundle design icon learning education school 3d objects 3d icons
Back to school 3d bundle design icon learning education school 3d objects 3d icons
Download color palette
  1. dribbble_1.jpg
  2. dribbble_2.jpg

We countinue developing 3d direction in our studio! And recently we have published a new collection dedicated to education.

It includes 12 3d objects which can be used separately, but it is easy to make your own compositions.

The collection is available on Creative Market.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 14, 2021
Boyko
Boyko
Icons & illustrations for your business
Hire Me

More by Boyko

View profile
    • Like