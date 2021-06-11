Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
NaReSh LaLiT

Grocery Assets Dashboard

NaReSh LaLiT
NaReSh LaLiT
  • Save
Grocery Assets Dashboard icon web app typography branding ui vector ux xddailychallenge xd animation logo illustration design uidesign trending ui designs top ui ux designers interaction design app ui app designer app design
Download color palette

Hey Dribblers!

Here another new shot. I designed Grocery Assets Dashboard for Supermarkets . this dashboard is for storing and viewing the customer information and our ordered and favourite products!

Press L to like and feel free write your comments to give your Ideas & feed back! what do you think? because tats very useful to me and learn more things.

Stay tuned for more shots...

✉️ Have a project idea? Let's talk, I'm available for new projects !

Mailed me !
nareshdark2207@gmail.com

NaReSh LaLiT
NaReSh LaLiT

More by NaReSh LaLiT

View profile
    • Like