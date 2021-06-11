Trending designs to inspire you
Hey Dribblers!
Here another new shot. I designed Grocery Assets Dashboard for Supermarkets . this dashboard is for storing and viewing the customer information and our ordered and favourite products!
Press L to like and feel free write your comments to give your Ideas & feed back! what do you think? because tats very useful to me and learn more things.
Stay tuned for more shots...
✉️ Have a project idea? Let's talk, I'm available for new projects !
Mailed me !
nareshdark2207@gmail.com