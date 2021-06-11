Data Provider Internet UI Design App

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi guys,
This week I have explored a app design for Data Provider Internet.
What I can say about this shot is about a simple design with basic color. Share your feedback for me and support me with press "L".
Tools used : Figma
Illustration used : Freepik
Icon used : Box Icons
Font used : Quicksand
------------
Contact me on : rizkyrinaldi01@gmail.com
Thank You !