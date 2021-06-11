SiteZio OTO – SiteZio Software By Igor Burban

SITEZIO LET ME SHOW YOU WHAT IT IS

SiteZio is a WordPress plugin that builds money-making affiliate sites with 100% auto-generated content and built-in traffic. These sites generate profits by promoting affiliate products from Clickbank + banner ads and affiliate links placed inside the content.

People Spend Millions Of Dollars On Affiliate Products Every Day but only sites with a lot of fresh content get rewarded with FREE traffic from Google, Bing, Yahoo, etc. Affiliate sites like My Golf Spy, Breaking Muscle, Every Day Carry, Epic Gardening and What Moms Love are getting millions of views and earnings thousands of dollars every month. They are able to crank out new content so fast because they don’t have to create it from scratch every time! Now you can borrow their secrets too. You don’t need to be a writer, manually create content for hours or even open your laptop every day. Anyone can fill their sites with traffic-pulling content with the help of SiteZio.

Get Started In 3 Easy Steps It’s Your Fast Lane To 100% Automated AFFILIATE Sites:

STEP #1: Enter Your Affiliate ID: Enter your Clickbank username in settings and tweak any desired settings (optional). Plus, use any affiliate platform by turning words and phrases inside content into your affiliate links. A detailed behind-the-shoulder tutorial is included.

STEP #2: Pick Topics For Your Brand-New Site: Now you’re ready to line up some content for your site. Simply point the plugin to Clickbank categories and niches that you want your sites to focus on.

STEP #3: Monetize Your Site With Clickbank, Affiliate Offers & Banner Ads: Use the built-in advertising integration and profit with Clickbank and any affiliate program including Amazon, eBay, Clickbank or generate ad revenue from banners.

With SiteZio, you can create 100% automated money-making sites that get free buyer traffic and make affiliate sales day after day. You don’t have to write anything manually or worry about traffic because your site will do all the heavy lifting and create new traffic-pulling content for you. On top of earning commission from Clickbank, you can profit from banner ads and from other affiliate platforms. The software comes with a feature that lets you turn any word or phrase into a clickable affiliate link. Ready to build your own money-making Clickbank site? Pick up SiteZio now.

SITEZIO FEATURES

Profitable Sites + Free Traffic: Enjoy free daily traffic from search engines like Google, Bing and social media sites like Facebook and Twitter.

WordPress Plugin: Build flexible sites on the most popular content management software. Easy to add even more features with the help of thousands of plugins.

Integrated With Clickbank + Use Any Affiliate Program: Fill your sites with the bestselling products from Clickbank or use affiliate links from any affiliate platform.

Auto-Generated Content: Writing content sucks! Luckily, with Sitezio you don’t have to write anything because all the content is automatically generated.

Auto-Posting Built In: Use SiteZio to have new products and articles automatically added on a set interval without your involvement.

Regular Software Updates: Have a peace of mind knowing that your plugin will always be up-to-date with regular software updates.

Affiliate Earnings + Ad Revenue: Earn affiliate commission from Clickbank or any affiliate program and profit from banner ads.

Add Content & Affiliate Products In 1 Click: All the latest trending affiliate products and articles are automatically imported from Clickbank. No need to manually copy anything.

Easy-to-Follow Tutorials: Inside SiteZio members area you’ll find videos that cover everything from the setup to finding products and the best Clickbank niches.

Automatic Content Spinning: Have your new pages always spinned as soon as they are published. Great for SEO!

Build An Email List: Your sites will get a ton of new visitors daily. You can easily build an email list and have on-demand traffic.

Fast & Reliable Support: Need help with something? Just send a quick message and they’ll do their best to solve your issue within 24 hours.

SITEZIO WILL WORK FOR EVERYONE

Automated Fresh Content With YOUR Affiliate Links: Build CONTENT-HEAVY sites with unique human-readable posts capable of ranking high in Google and other search engines. Your sites can be auto-filled with fresh traffic-generating content daily.

FREE Traffic From Search Engines: Fresh content allows you to rank higher in search engines & pull unlimited FREE traffic every day. Google, Bing, Yahoo, etc. love sites with lots of posts.

SiteZio Turns Traffic Into Profits: Your sites can earn affiliate commission from Clickbank or any affiliate program you can find and generate ad revenue from banner ads. Additionally, you can use your site to generate leads. It’s up to you!

SiteZio is perfect For Beginners: No Techie Stuff

No Writing Content Manually & No SEO

Automated Site With FREE Daily Traffic

See Results In As Little As 24 Hour

SITEZIO FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

How do I get support? For Support questions simply go to their helpdesk and submit your question or email support [at] pointfront.freshdesk.com

Will there be updates in the future? Yes, I’m constantly adding new features and you get free updates for a year!

I’m a complete beginner. Are there tutorials? Yes, inside the members area you’ll find video tutorials that cover everything from setting up your first WordPress site to using their theme and plugin. Even if you’ve never built a site, you’ll be able to get started fast.

What WordPress version is required? SITEZIO requires WordPress 4.1 or higher (current version is 5.6; if you keep your WordPress updated you’re fine)

I entered my email but didn’t receive the download link. What should I do? Check your spam folder. Give it a few minutes. If you still can’t find it, contact them and they’ll sort it out asap.

Is there a developer’s license? After you enter your email you’ll be offered to upgrade to a SITEZIO PRO version which among other additional features has developer’s license.