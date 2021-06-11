Minimal Typography Stomp - After Effects Template

Trending designs to inspire you
Buy Now : https://videohive.net/item/minimal-typography-stomp-2-in-1/32354766
Minimal Typography Stomp is a professionally designed After Effects template. This item includes two versions: gradient and 2-color. The template has a control panel, so you can change colors of text, gradient and background. And get lots of variations. This project is a great way to present or promote your products, brand, events, blog, website. All you need is this item and a few minutes to change the text and images. It is very easy.
Project Features:
- Included 2 resolution: 4K(3840×2160), Full HD(1920×1080)
- Included 2 version: Gradient and 2-Color
- No Plugins Required
- Easy to customize
- Video Tutorial Included
- Link for free font included
- 14 Text Placeholders
- 6 Image Placeholders
- 1 Logo Placeholder
- After Effects CC 2014 or higher
*Music and images are not included