Reach — Nutrition 🥭

If you see workout prep simply as packing your gym bag — you gotta step up your game! To increase your body’s productivity you have to eat the right things at the right times. And Reach is here to teach you how to cook the most nutrient-dense foods on the planet to help you get that beach body.

​​A few words about Reach

​​If you try to achieve your fitness goal alone, it’s gonna be a tough journey. With Reach, you can literally reach out to your favorite fitness influencer and never have a bad workout again. They also help you choose the right diet, so you’re bound to make it.

​​​​​​My role in a project

​​In the early 2018 I teamed up with Damian to help Reach build its fitness app. We designed cross-platform apps and ran user tests to prove our assumptions.

