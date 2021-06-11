Toihidul Islam

Virtual Assistant Brand Logo Design

Virtual Assistant Brand Logo Design
The Brand name is " Cloudesk". Its a Virtual Assistant Service Provider Brand. Its a negative space logo. The main theme of the logo is to present the services of Brand on logo.

Posted on Jun 11, 2021
